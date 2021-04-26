The postseason in women's golf has arrived.

Before the NCAA Division I women’s regional fields and seedings are announced on Golf Channel at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, GolfChannel.com’s college golf expert Brentley Romine takes a stab at which teams will receive regional bids and where they’ll be sent with his version of bracketology.

In normal years, the NCAA committee will assign regional spots based largely on the Golfstat rankings and the S-curve, but there is a bit of uncertainty on whether that process will remain the same during this COVID-affected season. Many believe the committee will ultimately go with what they've done in the past, which means that with just one conference championship, the Horizon League, left to finish on Tuesday, the magic number for at-large teams wanting to make regionals is 57.

The four 18-team, 54-hole regionals will each take place May 10-12 with the top six finishers from each regional will advance to the following week's NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Using the most recent Golfstat rankings from April 20 as a base, here’s a projection of how this year’s four regionals will look when the fields are finalized:

(Note: Automatic qualifiers are listed with their conference in parentheses; *denotes regional host)

Baton Rouge Regional

1. LSU*

2. Ole Miss

3. Virginia

4. Oregon

5. Alabama

6. Texas Tech

7. Florida

8. Clemson

9. Kentucky

10. Iowa State

11. North Florida

12. Purdue

13. UTSA

14. Pepperdine

15. Kennesaw State (ASUN)

16. East Tennessee State (SoCon)

17. Horizon League winner

18. Evansville (Missouri Valley)

Stanford Regional

1. Wake Forest

2. Oklahoma State (Big 12)

3. Kent State (MAC)

4. Virginia Tech

5. Texas

6. Arizona

7. Stanford*

8. UCLA

9. Oregon State

10. Denver (Summit)

11. New Mexico (Mountain West)

12. Mississippi State

13. San Diego State

14. San Jose State

15. Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt)

16. Cal Poly (Big West)

17. James Madison (Colonial)

18. Quinnipiac (MAAC)

Columbus Regional

1. Duke (ACC)

2. Auburn (SEC)

3. Arizona State

4. Baylor

5. Maryland

6. Vanderbilt

7. North Texas (C-USA)

8. UCF

9. Northwestern

10. Miami

11. TCU

12. Illinois

13. Tulsa (American)

14. North Carolina

15. New Mexico State (WAC)

16. Campbell (Big South)

17. Jacksonville State (Ohio Valley)

18. Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast)

Simpsonville Regional