The postseason in women's golf has arrived.
Before the NCAA Division I women’s regional fields and seedings are announced on Golf Channel at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, GolfChannel.com’s college golf expert Brentley Romine takes a stab at which teams will receive regional bids and where they’ll be sent with his version of bracketology.
In normal years, the NCAA committee will assign regional spots based largely on the Golfstat rankings and the S-curve, but there is a bit of uncertainty on whether that process will remain the same during this COVID-affected season. Many believe the committee will ultimately go with what they've done in the past, which means that with just one conference championship, the Horizon League, left to finish on Tuesday, the magic number for at-large teams wanting to make regionals is 57.
The four 18-team, 54-hole regionals will each take place May 10-12 with the top six finishers from each regional will advance to the following week's NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Using the most recent Golfstat rankings from April 20 as a base, here’s a projection of how this year’s four regionals will look when the fields are finalized:
(Note: Automatic qualifiers are listed with their conference in parentheses; *denotes regional host)
Baton Rouge Regional
- 1. LSU*
- 2. Ole Miss
- 3. Virginia
- 4. Oregon
- 5. Alabama
- 6. Texas Tech
- 7. Florida
- 8. Clemson
- 9. Kentucky
- 10. Iowa State
- 11. North Florida
- 12. Purdue
- 13. UTSA
- 14. Pepperdine
- 15. Kennesaw State (ASUN)
- 16. East Tennessee State (SoCon)
- 17. Horizon League winner
- 18. Evansville (Missouri Valley)
Stanford Regional
- 1. Wake Forest
- 2. Oklahoma State (Big 12)
- 3. Kent State (MAC)
- 4. Virginia Tech
- 5. Texas
- 6. Arizona
- 7. Stanford*
- 8. UCLA
- 9. Oregon State
- 10. Denver (Summit)
- 11. New Mexico (Mountain West)
- 12. Mississippi State
- 13. San Diego State
- 14. San Jose State
- 15. Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt)
- 16. Cal Poly (Big West)
- 17. James Madison (Colonial)
- 18. Quinnipiac (MAAC)
Columbus Regional
- 1. Duke (ACC)
- 2. Auburn (SEC)
- 3. Arizona State
- 4. Baylor
- 5. Maryland
- 6. Vanderbilt
- 7. North Texas (C-USA)
- 8. UCF
- 9. Northwestern
- 10. Miami
- 11. TCU
- 12. Illinois
- 13. Tulsa (American)
- 14. North Carolina
- 15. New Mexico State (WAC)
- 16. Campbell (Big South)
- 17. Jacksonville State (Ohio Valley)
- 18. Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast)
Simpsonville Regional
- 1. South Carolina
- 2. USC (Pac-12)
- 3. Florida State
- 4. Arkansas
- 5. Georgia
- 6. Michigan
- 7. Houston
- 8. Michigan State (Big Ten)
- 9. Oklahoma
- 10. Tennessee
- 11. Louisville*
- 12. Nebraska
- 13. Sam Houston State (Southland)
- 14. Washington
- 15. Kansas State
- 16. Xavier (Big East)
- 17. Sacramento State (Big Sky)
- 18. Navy (Patriot)