Brentley's Bracketology: Predicting 2022 NCAA women's golf regional fields

Bracketology is back!

As the final women's conference tournaments finish up, GolfChannel.com’s college golf insider Brentley Romine predicts which teams will make regionals, what seeds they'll receive and where they'll be sent.

The official regional fields will be revealed Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. Each regional will be contested on May 9-11.

The NCAA altered the women's regional format this year, increasing the number of regionals from four to six. There are still 72 total teams that qualify for postseason, but now only the top 4 teams (and top two individuals not on advancing teams) from each regional will advance to the 24-team NCAA Championship on May 20-25 at Grayhawk.

Stanford and Vanderbilt were added as host schools this year. As for the magic number, which was coined by Golfweek's Lance Ringler as the Golfstat ranking of the final at-large berth, that is at 57, though it is subject to change with Colonial champ College of Charleston at No. 58.

Using the most recent Golfstat rankings from April 21 as a base, here’s a projection of how this year’s six regionals will look when the fields are finalized:

(Note: Automatic qualifiers are listed with their conference in parentheses; *-projected conference champion)

Stanford Regional

Stanford GC, Stanford, California

1. Stanford

2. USC

3. Baylor

4. Ole Miss

5. Oregon State

6. Northwestern

7. BYU

8. Washington

9. UNLV

10. Cal Poly (Big West)

11. Princeton (Ivy League*)

12. IUPUI (Horizon*)

Albuquerque Regional

University of New Mexico Championship Course, Albuquerque, New Mexico

1. Oregon (Pac-12)

2. Texas (Big 12*)

3. UCLA

4. Duke

5. Kentucky

6. Mississippi State

7. Iowa State

8. Denver (Summit*)

9. California

10. Pepperdine

11. Tulane (American)

12. Sacred Heart (Northeast)

Tallahassee Regional

Seminole Legacy GC, Tallahassee, Florida

1. South Carolina

2. Florida

3. Florida State

4. Arizona

5. Illinois

6. Michigan State (Big Ten*)

7. Campbell (Big South)

8. Furman (SoCon)

9. North Florida (ASUN)

10. Augusta (Southland)

11. Xavier (Big East)

12. Albany (MAAC*)

Franklin Regional

Vanderbilt Legends Club, Franklin, Tennessee

1. Wake Forest (ACC)

2. Alabama

3. LSU (SEC)

4. Texas Tech

5. UCF

6. Vanderbilt

7. Louisville

8. Kent State (MAC*)

9. Oklahoma

10. College of Charleston (Colonial)

11. Georgia Southern (Sun Belt)

12. Austin Peay State (Ohio Valley)

Ann Arbor Regional

University of Michigan GC, Ann Arbor, Michigan

1. San Jose State (Mountain West)

2. Virginia

3. Michigan

4. Arkansas

5. Georgia

6. Virginia Tech

7. North Carolina

8. Purdue

9. N.C. State

10. Ohio State

11. Boston (Patriot)

12. Illinois State (Missouri Valley)

Stillwater Regional

Karsten Creek GC, Stillwater, Oklahoma