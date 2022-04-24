Brentley's Bracketology: Predicting 2022 NCAA women's golf regional fields

Bracketology is back!
As the final women's conference tournaments finish up, GolfChannel.com’s college golf insider Brentley Romine predicts which teams will make regionals, what seeds they'll receive and where they'll be sent.
The official regional fields will be revealed Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. Each regional will be contested on May 9-11.
The NCAA altered the women's regional format this year, increasing the number of regionals from four to six. There are still 72 total teams that qualify for postseason, but now only the top 4 teams (and top two individuals not on advancing teams) from each regional will advance to the 24-team NCAA Championship on May 20-25 at Grayhawk.
Stanford and Vanderbilt were added as host schools this year. As for the magic number, which was coined by Golfweek's Lance Ringler as the Golfstat ranking of the final at-large berth, that is at 57, though it is subject to change with Colonial champ College of Charleston at No. 58.
Using the most recent Golfstat rankings from April 21 as a base, here’s a projection of how this year’s six regionals will look when the fields are finalized:
(Note: Automatic qualifiers are listed with their conference in parentheses; *-projected conference champion)
Stanford Regional
Stanford GC, Stanford, California
- 1. Stanford
- 2. USC
- 3. Baylor
- 4. Ole Miss
- 5. Oregon State
- 6. Northwestern
- 7. BYU
- 8. Washington
- 9. UNLV
- 10. Cal Poly (Big West)
- 11. Princeton (Ivy League*)
- 12. IUPUI (Horizon*)
Albuquerque Regional
University of New Mexico Championship Course, Albuquerque, New Mexico
- 1. Oregon (Pac-12)
- 2. Texas (Big 12*)
- 3. UCLA
- 4. Duke
- 5. Kentucky
- 6. Mississippi State
- 7. Iowa State
- 8. Denver (Summit*)
- 9. California
- 10. Pepperdine
- 11. Tulane (American)
- 12. Sacred Heart (Northeast)
Tallahassee Regional
Seminole Legacy GC, Tallahassee, Florida
- 1. South Carolina
- 2. Florida
- 3. Florida State
- 4. Arizona
- 5. Illinois
- 6. Michigan State (Big Ten*)
- 7. Campbell (Big South)
- 8. Furman (SoCon)
- 9. North Florida (ASUN)
- 10. Augusta (Southland)
- 11. Xavier (Big East)
- 12. Albany (MAAC*)
Franklin Regional
Vanderbilt Legends Club, Franklin, Tennessee
- 1. Wake Forest (ACC)
- 2. Alabama
- 3. LSU (SEC)
- 4. Texas Tech
- 5. UCF
- 6. Vanderbilt
- 7. Louisville
- 8. Kent State (MAC*)
- 9. Oklahoma
- 10. College of Charleston (Colonial)
- 11. Georgia Southern (Sun Belt)
- 12. Austin Peay State (Ohio Valley)
Ann Arbor Regional
University of Michigan GC, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- 1. San Jose State (Mountain West)
- 2. Virginia
- 3. Michigan
- 4. Arkansas
- 5. Georgia
- 6. Virginia Tech
- 7. North Carolina
- 8. Purdue
- 9. N.C. State
- 10. Ohio State
- 11. Boston (Patriot)
- 12. Illinois State (Missouri Valley)
Stillwater Regional
Karsten Creek GC, Stillwater, Oklahoma
- 1. Oklahoma State
- 2. Arizona State
- 3. Texas A&M
- 4. Auburn
- 5. Clemson
- 6. TCU
- 7. Miami
- 8. North Texas (C-USA)
- 9. UTSA
- 10. Sam Houston State
- 11. Northern Arizona (Big Sky)
- 12. New Mexico State (WAC)