Brentley's Bracketology: Predicting 2023 NCAA men's golf regional fields

Another week, another round of bracketology.

As the final men's conference tournaments finish up, here is a prediction of which teams will make regionals, what seeds they'll receive and where they'll be sent.

The official regional fields will be revealed Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. Each of the six regionals will be contested on May 15-17. There 81 total teams that qualify for postseason, and the top five teams (and top individual not on an advancing team) from each regional will advance to the 30-team NCAA Championship on May 26-31 at Grayhawk.

As for the magic number – the Golfstat ranking of the final at-large berth – it's at No. 67, as of Golfstat's April 30 update, with that team being Oregon State. That factors in two teams inside the number that are under .500 and therefore don't satisfy the .500 rule – No. 57 Notre Dame and No. 63 USC.

The magic number is subject to change, of course, because two conference favorites – Long Beach State in the Big West and Kent State in the MAC – have to win or the number with shrink more.

Wright State, Sam Houston State and UCF are the first three teams out.

Here’s a projection of how this year’s six regionals will look when the fields are finalized:

(Note: Automatic qualifiers are listed with their conference in parentheses; *-projected conference champion)

Auburn Regional

Auburn University Club, Auburn, Alabama (Auburn)

1. Vanderbilt

2. Tennessee

3. Auburn

4. Colorado State

5. Ohio State

6. Washington

7. TCU

8. Chattanooga

9. Houston (American)

10. Marquette (Big East)

11. Indiana

12. Augusta (Southland)

13. Lehigh (Patriot)

Salem Regional

The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, Salem, South Carolina (Clemson)

1. North Carolina

2. Georgia Tech (ACC)

3. Texas A&M

4. San Diego State (Mountain West)

5. Georgia Southern

6. Arkansas

7. Purdue

8. New Mexico

9. Clemson

10. Furman

11. Middle Tennessee State

12. Davidson (Atlantic-10)

13. Howard (Northeast*)

14. Siena (MAAC)

East Lansing Regional

Eagle Eye GC, East Lansing, Michigan (Michigan State)

1. Illinois (Big Ten)

2. Florida (SEC)

3. Texas

4. Ole Miss

5. Kansas State

6. East Tennessee State (SoCon)

7. Liberty (ASUN)

8. San Diego

9. UNCG

10. Michigan State

11. Kent State (MAC*)

12. Charlotte (C-USA)

13. Princeton (Ivy)

14. IPFW (Horizon)

Las Vegas Regional

Bear’s Best, Las Vegas (UNLV)

1. Arizona State

2. Stanford (Pac-12)

3. Virginia

4. Oklahoma State

5. Northwestern

6. Georgia

7. Cincinnati

8. San Francisco

9. Little Rock (Ohio Valley)

10. Long Beach State (Big Wesr*)

11. Wisconsin

12. Illinois State (Missouri Valley)

13. Kansas City (Summit*)

Norman Regional

Jimmie Austin OU GC, Norman, Oklahoma (Oklahoma)

1. Texas Tech

2. Oklahoma (Big 12)

3. Alabama

4. Oregon

5. Wake Forest

6. Duke

7. LSU

8. North Florida

9. N.C. State

10. Kansas

11. Oregon State

12. Louisiana (Sun Belt)

13. Longwood (Big South)

14. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Morgan Hill Regional

The Institute GC, Morgan Hill, California (San Jose State)