×

Brentley's Bracketology: Predicting 2023 NCAA men's golf regional fields

Getty Images

Another week, another round of bracketology.

As the final men's conference tournaments finish up, here is a prediction of which teams will make regionals, what seeds they'll receive and where they'll be sent.

The official regional fields will be revealed Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. Each of the six regionals will be contested on May 15-17. There 81 total teams that qualify for postseason, and the top five teams (and top individual not on an advancing team) from each regional will advance to the 30-team NCAA Championship on May 26-31 at Grayhawk.

As for the magic number – the Golfstat ranking of the final at-large berth – it's at No. 67, as of Golfstat's April 30 update, with that team being Oregon State. That factors in two teams inside the number that are under .500 and therefore don't satisfy the .500 rule – No. 57 Notre Dame and No. 63 USC.

The magic number is subject to change, of course, because two conference favorites – Long Beach State in the Big West and Kent State in the MAC – have to win or the number with shrink more.

Wright State, Sam Houston State and UCF are the first three teams out.

Here’s a projection of how this year’s six regionals will look when the fields are finalized:

(Note: Automatic qualifiers are listed with their conference in parentheses; *-projected conference champion)

Auburn Regional

Auburn University Club, Auburn, Alabama (Auburn)

  • 1. Vanderbilt
  • 2. Tennessee
  • 3. Auburn
  • 4. Colorado State
  • 5. Ohio State
  • 6. Washington
  • 7. TCU
  • 8. Chattanooga
  • 9. Houston (American)
  • 10. Marquette (Big East)
  • 11. Indiana
  • 12. Augusta (Southland)
  • 13. Lehigh (Patriot)

Salem Regional

The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, Salem, South Carolina (Clemson)

  • 1. North Carolina
  • 2. Georgia Tech (ACC)
  • 3. Texas A&M
  • 4. San Diego State (Mountain West)
  • 5. Georgia Southern
  • 6. Arkansas
  • 7. Purdue
  • 8. New Mexico
  • 9. Clemson
  • 10. Furman
  • 11. Middle Tennessee State
  • 12. Davidson (Atlantic-10)
  • 13. Howard (Northeast*)
  • 14. Siena (MAAC)

East Lansing Regional

Eagle Eye GC, East Lansing, Michigan (Michigan State)

  • 1. Illinois (Big Ten)
  • 2. Florida (SEC)
  • 3. Texas
  • 4. Ole Miss
  • 5. Kansas State
  • 6. East Tennessee State (SoCon)
  • 7. Liberty (ASUN)
  • 8. San Diego
  • 9. UNCG
  • 10. Michigan State
  • 11. Kent State (MAC*)
  • 12. Charlotte (C-USA)
  • 13. Princeton (Ivy)
  • 14. IPFW (Horizon)

Las Vegas Regional

Bear’s Best, Las Vegas (UNLV)

  • 1. Arizona State
  • 2. Stanford (Pac-12)
  • 3. Virginia
  • 4. Oklahoma State
  • 5. Northwestern
  • 6. Georgia
  • 7. Cincinnati
  • 8. San Francisco
  • 9. Little Rock (Ohio Valley)
  • 10. Long Beach State (Big Wesr*)
  • 11. Wisconsin
  • 12. Illinois State (Missouri Valley)
  • 13. Kansas City (Summit*)

Norman Regional

Jimmie Austin OU GC, Norman, Oklahoma (Oklahoma)

  • 1. Texas Tech
  • 2. Oklahoma (Big 12)
  • 3. Alabama
  • 4. Oregon
  • 5. Wake Forest
  • 6. Duke
  • 7. LSU
  • 8. North Florida
  • 9. N.C. State
  • 10. Kansas
  • 11. Oregon State
  • 12. Louisiana (Sun Belt)
  • 13. Longwood (Big South)
  • 14. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Morgan Hill Regional

The Institute GC, Morgan Hill, California (San Jose State)

  • 1. Pepperdine
  • 2. Florida State
  • 3. Mississippi State
  • 4. Arizona
  • 5. Louisville
  • 6. Baylor
  • 7. Missouri
  • 8. BYU (West Coast)
  • 9. Colorado
  • 10. Cal
  • 11. UNCW (Colonial)
  • 12. Grand Canyon (WAC)
  • 13. Northern Colorado (Big Sky)

More articles like this
College Central

Bracketology: Predicting women's regional fields

BY Brentley Romine  — 

As the final women's conference tournaments finish up, Brentley Romine predicts which teams will make regionals, what seeds they'll receive and where they'll be sent.
College Central

Bracketology: Predicting men's regionals fields

BY Brentley Romine  — 

As the final men's conference tournaments finish up, GolfChannel.com’s college golf insider Brentley Romine predicts which teams will make regionals, what seeds they'll receive and where they'll be sent.