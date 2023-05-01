Brentley's Bracketology: Predicting 2023 NCAA men's golf regional fields

Another week, another round of bracketology.
As the final men's conference tournaments finish up, here is a prediction of which teams will make regionals, what seeds they'll receive and where they'll be sent.
The official regional fields will be revealed Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. Each of the six regionals will be contested on May 15-17. There 81 total teams that qualify for postseason, and the top five teams (and top individual not on an advancing team) from each regional will advance to the 30-team NCAA Championship on May 26-31 at Grayhawk.
As for the magic number – the Golfstat ranking of the final at-large berth – it's at No. 67, as of Golfstat's April 30 update, with that team being Oregon State. That factors in two teams inside the number that are under .500 and therefore don't satisfy the .500 rule – No. 57 Notre Dame and No. 63 USC.
The magic number is subject to change, of course, because two conference favorites – Long Beach State in the Big West and Kent State in the MAC – have to win or the number with shrink more.
Wright State, Sam Houston State and UCF are the first three teams out.
Here’s a projection of how this year’s six regionals will look when the fields are finalized:
(Note: Automatic qualifiers are listed with their conference in parentheses; *-projected conference champion)
Auburn Regional
Auburn University Club, Auburn, Alabama (Auburn)
- 1. Vanderbilt
- 2. Tennessee
- 3. Auburn
- 4. Colorado State
- 5. Ohio State
- 6. Washington
- 7. TCU
- 8. Chattanooga
- 9. Houston (American)
- 10. Marquette (Big East)
- 11. Indiana
- 12. Augusta (Southland)
- 13. Lehigh (Patriot)
Salem Regional
The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, Salem, South Carolina (Clemson)
- 1. North Carolina
- 2. Georgia Tech (ACC)
- 3. Texas A&M
- 4. San Diego State (Mountain West)
- 5. Georgia Southern
- 6. Arkansas
- 7. Purdue
- 8. New Mexico
- 9. Clemson
- 10. Furman
- 11. Middle Tennessee State
- 12. Davidson (Atlantic-10)
- 13. Howard (Northeast*)
- 14. Siena (MAAC)
East Lansing Regional
Eagle Eye GC, East Lansing, Michigan (Michigan State)
- 1. Illinois (Big Ten)
- 2. Florida (SEC)
- 3. Texas
- 4. Ole Miss
- 5. Kansas State
- 6. East Tennessee State (SoCon)
- 7. Liberty (ASUN)
- 8. San Diego
- 9. UNCG
- 10. Michigan State
- 11. Kent State (MAC*)
- 12. Charlotte (C-USA)
- 13. Princeton (Ivy)
- 14. IPFW (Horizon)
Las Vegas Regional
Bear’s Best, Las Vegas (UNLV)
- 1. Arizona State
- 2. Stanford (Pac-12)
- 3. Virginia
- 4. Oklahoma State
- 5. Northwestern
- 6. Georgia
- 7. Cincinnati
- 8. San Francisco
- 9. Little Rock (Ohio Valley)
- 10. Long Beach State (Big Wesr*)
- 11. Wisconsin
- 12. Illinois State (Missouri Valley)
- 13. Kansas City (Summit*)
Norman Regional
Jimmie Austin OU GC, Norman, Oklahoma (Oklahoma)
- 1. Texas Tech
- 2. Oklahoma (Big 12)
- 3. Alabama
- 4. Oregon
- 5. Wake Forest
- 6. Duke
- 7. LSU
- 8. North Florida
- 9. N.C. State
- 10. Kansas
- 11. Oregon State
- 12. Louisiana (Sun Belt)
- 13. Longwood (Big South)
- 14. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)
Morgan Hill Regional
The Institute GC, Morgan Hill, California (San Jose State)
- 1. Pepperdine
- 2. Florida State
- 3. Mississippi State
- 4. Arizona
- 5. Louisville
- 6. Baylor
- 7. Missouri
- 8. BYU (West Coast)
- 9. Colorado
- 10. Cal
- 11. UNCW (Colonial)
- 12. Grand Canyon (WAC)
- 13. Northern Colorado (Big Sky)