Brett Drewitt (68) takes Lincoln Land Championship title by a shot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Brett Drewitt won the Lincoln Land Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, closing with a 3-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over three players.

The 29-year-old Drewitt shot a 62 in the second round at Panther Creek and finished at 19-under 265. He earned $108,000 and jumped for 73rd to 18th in the points race for PGA Tour cards.

Harry Hall (65), Ben Kohles (67) and Austen Truslow (69) tied for second. Hall finished with a bogey.

Third-round leader Charlie Saxon closed with a 73 to tie for seventh at 16 under.