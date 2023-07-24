Brian Harman celebrates Open win with the most American meal ever

The British press had a field day with Brian Harman and his affinity for hunting and harvesting wild meats.

So, they surely also got excited about how Harman celebrated his Open Championship victory.

After dominating at Royal Liverpool to the tune of a six-shot victory, Harman took his claret jug out to dinner. However, he didn’t seek any local fare but rather a BBQ joint called Hickory’s Smokehouse in West Kirby, just south of Hoylake. The Google review of the restaurant describes it like this: “Buzzing American BBQ joint serving hickory-smoked and grilled meat, kids' menu, shakes and U.S. beers.” Not exactly fish and chips and a pint of Carling.

According to an Instagram post shared by Aaron Flener, the caddie for J.T. Poston, one of Harman’s best friends on Tour, it was a modest celebration – far from a hammered Shane Lowry belting “Fields of Athenry” a few years ago – that also included Harman’s caddie, Scott Tway.

Of course, things could’ve gotten crazier afterward, but based on the evidence at hand, Harman and friends enjoyed some good BBQ while taking turns drinking Guinness out of the prized jug.