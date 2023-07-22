×

The Open: Final-round tee times, pairings at Royal Liverpool

Getty Images

Is it crucial to be in Sunday’s final pairing trailing by five shots in a major championship?

If you ask Cameron Young, no.

“I don't think it matters one bit,” Young said Saturday, shortly before it became official: Young, at 7 under, would be paired with Open Championship leader Brian Harman, five shots clear of the second-place Young, on Sunday afternoon at Royal Liverpool.

“It doesn't matter to me,” Young reiterated.

Well, whether it matters or not, should Harman cruise to victory or fall victim to a historic major collapse, Young will have a front-row seat. The two will tee off at 2:15 p.m. local time (9:15 a.m. ET).

Here are the full pairings and tee times for Sunday’s final round at Hoylake:

(All times ET)

  • 2:45 a.m.: Danny Willett, a-Christo Lamprecht
  • 2:55 a.m.: Zack Fischer, Scott Stallings
  • 3:05 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 3:15 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Padraig Harrington
  • 3:25 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, Adrian Otaegui
  • 3:35 a.m.: Brandon Robinson Thompson, Gary Woodland
  • 3:45 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka
  • 3:55 a.m.: Marcel Siem, Thriston Lawrence
  • 4:10 a.m.: Richie Ramsay, Kurt Kitayama
  • 4:20 a.m.: Adam Scott, Victor Perez
  • 4:30 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matthew Southgate
  • 4:40 a.m.: Hurly Long, Zach Johnson
  • 4:50 a.m.: David Lingmerth, Louis Oosthuizen
  • 5 a.m.: Alex Noren, Laurie Canter
  • 5:10 a.m.: Oliver Wilson, Abraham Ancer
  • 5:20 a.m.: Joost Luiten, Thomas Pieters
  • 5:35 a.m.: Rikuya Hoshino, Jordan Smith
  • 5:45 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki
  • 5:55 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd
  • 6:05 a.m.: Michael Stewart, Guido Migliozzi
  • 6:15 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Stewart Cink
  • 6:25 a.m.: Richard Bland, Wyndham Clark
  • 6:35 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Alexander Björk
  • 6:45 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners
  • 7 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed
  • 7:10 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
  • 7:20 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
  • 7:30 a.m.: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
  • 7:40 a.m.: Romain Langasque, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 7:50 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im
  • 8 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Emiliano Grillo
  • 8:10 a.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard, Matthew Jordan
  • 8:25 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Tom Kim
  • 8:35 a.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Shubhankar Sharma
  • 8:45 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 8:55 a.m.: Antoine Rozner, Jason Day
  • 9:05 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland
  • 9:15 a.m.: Brian Harman, Cameron Young

