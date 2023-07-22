Is it crucial to be in Sunday’s final pairing trailing by five shots in a major championship?

If you ask Cameron Young, no.

“I don't think it matters one bit,” Young said Saturday, shortly before it became official: Young, at 7 under, would be paired with Open Championship leader Brian Harman, five shots clear of the second-place Young, on Sunday afternoon at Royal Liverpool.

“It doesn't matter to me,” Young reiterated.

Well, whether it matters or not, should Harman cruise to victory or fall victim to a historic major collapse, Young will have a front-row seat. The two will tee off at 2:15 p.m. local time (9:15 a.m. ET).

Here are the full pairings and tee times for Sunday’s final round at Hoylake:

(All times ET)