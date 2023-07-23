Should Rory McIlroy lift the claret jug in what would be an epic comeback victory at Hoylake, he’ll have at least two fortunate final-round breaks to credit.

McIlroy received free relief not once but twice on Royal Liverpool’s second hole Sunday at The Open. The first came after McIlroy yanked two drives, his first and then his provisional, left into the gallery and close to the course boundary. He found his first ball, which ended up on the edge of a concrete path and just feet from a temporary fence.

Though it was unclear and not explained on the broadcast, it appeared that McIlroy received TIO relief from the fence and/or the path. He was able to drop in an area of trampled-down fescue.

He then flew the green from 168 yards out with his second shot before getting another free drop because of casual water. McIlroy then chipped a couple feet and rolled in the eventful par.

McIlroy responded to the gritty par by birdieing each of his next three holes to move to 6 under, six back of leader Brian Harman, who was teeing off to begin his round around the same time as McIlroy’s tap-in birdie at the par-5 fifth.