Broadcast Team Announced for "Payne's Valley Cup," Airing Sept. 22, Live on GOLF Channel

NBC Sports announced its broadcast team for the Payne’s Valley Cup presented by Bass Pro Shops, an 18-hole charity match airing live on GOLF Channel on Tuesday, Sept. 22 (3-7 p.m. ET) that will feature Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Dan Hicks (play-by-play) and Paul Azinger (lead analyst) will anchor the network’s coverage of the competition, which will commemorate the grand opening of Payne’s Valley Golf Course (Ridgedale, Mo.) at Big Cedar Lodge. Coverage also will include on-course commentary from David Feherty, in addition to insight from Jim “Bones” Mackay. Henni Zuel will serve as a reporter and conduct interviews with the four competitors. Additionally, Notah Begay will be on-site to contribute to live pre and post-round news coverage (2:30-3 p.m. / 7-8 p.m. ET) on Golf Central.

Payne’s Valley represents the first public golf course design for Woods, who will team up with Thomas to take on the European duo of McIlroy and Rose. The Payne's Valley Cup will feature a mix of competition formats synonymous with international team competitions: best ball, alternate shot and singles matches.

Hosted at Big Cedar Lodge, Mastercard will serve as the featured sponsor of the Payne’s Valley Cup. In collaboration with Excel Sports Management, NBC Sports will produce the made-for-television exhibition match, with all four players being mic’d up throughout the competition while showcasing Woods’ new golf course that pays tribute to Ozarks-native and World Golf Hall-of-Famer, Payne Stewart. In addition to the live telecast on GOLF Channel, NBC will televise a special encore of the Payne’s Valley Cup as two separate broadcasts on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 26-27 from 4-6 pm ET.

Through a partnership between Johnny Morris (noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge) and Woods, the 18-hole layout of Payne’s Valley was created with the intent to foster a deeper connection to nature through the game of golf. The course features a picturesque par-3, 19th bonus hole designed by Morris to celebrate the nature and beauty of the Ozarks. Payne’s Valley is part of Morris’ larger vision to have Big Cedar Lodge – and all accompanied golf courses – designated as an Audubon Signature Sanctuary. This distinction would place these properties in the highest category of environmental planning, and ensure the stability of the land for future generations.

EVENT TO BENEFIT PAYNE STEWART FAMILY FOUNDATION: To honor the namesake of the golf course and one of Missouri’s all-time great sports legends, the Payne’s Valley Cup will raise funds for the Payne Stewart Family Foundation – a foundation that supports beneficiaries that were vitally important to the late Stewart, including Kids Across America, the AJGA and The First Tee.

ON-SITE EVENT AND SAFETY INFORMATION: The match will be closed to the public, with a select group hosted by Big Cedar Lodge granted access on-site to preview the amenities at Payne’s Valley Golf Course and walk the course for the exhibition match. The Payne’s Valley Cup will implement a comprehensive health and safety play that will follow all recommended protocols put in place by the PGA TOUR and local government, utilizing testing measures to help protect the health and safety of the players, officials, the production team and others on-site.

DIGITAL/STREAMING COVERAGE: In addition to live coverage on GOLF Channel, the Payne’s Valley Cup will stream live via GOLF Channel and NBC Sports mobile apps, along with GolfChannel.com and on GolfPass.