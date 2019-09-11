GLENEAGLES, Scotland – There was not a dry eye in the European team room Monday evening at the Gleneagles Hotel as members of Team Europe watched a video reel of their loved ones sharing words of encouragement.

Well, there was one exception.

“I don’t cry,” said Bronte Law.

The 24-year-old from Stockport, England, isn’t one to get sentimental. Law will tee it up in her first Solheim Cup come Friday, and while she’s quite proud to be here in Scotland this week, she’s also not romanticizing the occasion.

Law is concerned with winning, beating the Americans, and helping Europe take back the cup for the first time in six years – not all the ancillary stuff that comes with an event like this.

“Hopefully the highlight’s coming at the end of the week,” she said.

If the Europeans do lift the trophy this week, Law figures to be a catalyst. A rookie in name only, the former UCLA standout stands No. 26 in the world rankings, behind only Carlota Ciganda on Europe’s 12-player squad, and arrives on the Solheim Cup stage with a wealth of match-play experience – Junior Ryder Cup; Junior Solheim Cup; European Team Championship; last year’s International Crown, where England tied for second behind host South Korea.

She also represented Great Britain and Ireland in three Curtis Cups as an amateur, going 5-0 in her final appearance, in 2016.

“She’s going to be a real asset to the team,” European captain Catriona Matthew said. “She can play both formats [foursomes and fourball]. It’s slightly different playing match play and she has the right attitude for it.”

It’s that attitude – feisty, gritty, relentless – that makes Law most valuable to Team Europe. She’s not scared of the big moment. In fact, she considers herself a bit of a show-off.

“She does like to walk some putts in,” said teammate Georgia Hall. “She might be doing that a lot this week.”

Law certainly doesn’t lack avenues for expression. When she won the LPGA’s Pure Silk Championship earlier this season, she delivered fist pump after fist pump on her way to her maiden tour trophy. When told earlier this week that she and her teammates were underdogs at Gleneagles, Law wondered who would declare such a silly thing. She’s also known as the team jokester.

And she wears ultra-luxury tennis shoes that cost nearly four figures because, well, she can afford them.

All things considered, it’s really no surprise that Law thrives in the match-play format.

“I just kind of like the whole idea of being head-to-head against someone,” Law said last year at the International Crown. “… It's kind of nice to look in someone's eye and kind of think that you're intimidating them in some way.”

Matthew sees a fire in Law, much like that of European veteran Suzann Pettersen, who has a 16-11-6 record in the biennial matches. Law takes that as the ultimate compliment. After all, when attending the 2013 Solheim Cup in Colorado as a member of the European Junior Solheim Cup team, Law chose to follow all of Pettersen’s matches before witnessing what remains the last European Solheim Cup victory.

“She’s a Solheim Cup legend,” Law said of Pettersen. “I’ve always really enjoyed watching her play. … She’s a great teammate. She’s really supportive, but the fire that she has is something I really admire, and I try to bring a bit of that to my game.”

With Pettersen’s best cup performances possibly behind her, the Europeans need a new fearless leader. Someone who not only can handle adversity but welcomes it. Someone who can get under an opponent’s skin. Someone who never gives up.

“I’m going to go out there,” Law said, “and do everything I can to get my point.”

Oh, and someone who doesn't shed tears.

Law checks all the boxes.