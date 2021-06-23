Brooke, Brittany Henderson reunited on course after visa issue

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – Brooke Henderson missed her sister dearly. The player-caddie duo was forced to separate after Brittany Henderson’s visa expired on June 15.

The Meijer LPGA Classic was the first tournament Brittany has missed in five years. To put that in perspective, Brooke has played more than a hundred tournaments since her sister started on the bag.

“I definitely miss her,” Henderson said Tuesday here at Atlanta Athletic Club. “We definitely make a great team. Hopefully, [she comes back] sooner [rather] than later.”

The right caddie is everything for a player. Inbee Park and her caddie Brad Beecher are an example of a special pair that has been going strong for nearly 15 years. “Everybody knows that we are definitely more than friends, more than a caddie and a player relationship,” Park said a few years ago. “He has always been on my side, even sometimes when my parents and my husband thought that my decision was wrong. He was always on my side, totally, and he really trusts me, and I really trust him.”

Beecher couldn’t caddie for Park at this year’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore because of COVID-19 restrictions. Her husband, Gi Hyeob Nam, replaced Beecher for the week and Park finished third overall. While Inbee’s loyal companion couldn’t be on the bag, her performance illustrates that playing alongside someone you’re comfortable with and trust is a major component to great golf.

Henderson certainly understands that. She found that perfect recipe a long time ago when her older sister Brittany began caddying for her. They are business partners, best friends, each other’s support systems – and, best of all, sisters.

“We've worked together for five years, and she just knows me so well, so things are very easy,” Henderson said.

Last week, friend and veteran caddie Everette Nini was on Henderson’s bag. She doesn’t blame her missed cut on her sister’s absence, but it was an adjustment to have a different caddie.

“Everett was great,” Henderson said. “He did a great job. I didn't play that well, but he was right there for me and helped me out a lot. Somewhere down the road when I do have another caddie, I just have to remember to speak clearly and really explain what I'm trying to do. Normally, Brit kind of knows what I'm thinking already, so that was probably the biggest challenge.”

Luckily, the waiting game is over, the visa issue has been resolved, and Brittany Henderson will be on her sister’s bag this week at the KMPG.

“I’m thankful to be back on the bag for my sister and excited to get back to work at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship,” Brittany said.