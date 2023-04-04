AUGUSTA, Ga. – Does Brooks Koepka have momentum?

“I hope so,” Koepka said Tuesday after another practice round at Augusta National, just a couple days removed from winning the LIV event in Orlando, Florida, his first victory since capturing his first LIV title last October. “Winning's pretty good. Look, I've played five events this year. … So, I've played enough golf and I'm ready.

“It's the Masters, so you get up for it.”

Koepka is making his seventh Masters appearance this week. He owns three finishes of T-11 or better, including a co-runner-up in 2019, but he’s also missed the cut in two straight trips to Augusta National as he’s battled injuries.

Two years ago, he was “f---ing disappointed” after shooting 74-75 despite being a few weeks removed from right-knee surgery.

Then last year, he carded consecutive 75s, still clearly not anywhere close to the player that won four majors in two seasons.

“I don't really count the last two,” Koepka said. “One of them was three weeks after surgery, so just figuring out how to walk the place was tough enough. Just still wasn't 100% last year. So, to me, I don't really count those.”

Koepka said he feels “normal” right now. Sure, he’s declared himself healthy before these past few years, but something about this time feels different.

As Koepka pointed out, he didn’t have to avoid walking down steep slopes around hilly Augusta National over two nine-hole practice days, particularly at No. 10.

“I can go straight down,” Koepka said.

He also doesn’t appear to be laboring as he reads putts – remember that awkward squatting, leg-out pose? – or retrieves his ball from the hole.

“Look, I've had some success when I'm playing healthy and playing well,” Koepka said. “I don't see why I can't do that going out this week.”

Likely contributing to Koepka’s confidence was playing alongside Rory McIlroy on Tuesday. Koepka said McIlroy texted Koepka after his win on Sunday in Orlando, and the two then scheduled to play this practice round.

“I just wanted to play with him, just compare my game,” Koepka said. “I know he's been playing well, so it was good for me to see, and I think it's fun to be able to go play with these guys.”

And possibly beat them.