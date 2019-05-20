Three-peat, anyone?

With another successful title defense secured, Brooks Koepka now sets his sights on a fifth major victory – and a little piece of history at next month's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Koepka won his first major title two years ago at Erin Hills, and he won again last summer at Shinnecock Hills. Looking to become the first to win three in a row since Willie Anderson from 1903-05, Koepka was installed as a 5/1 betting favorite for Pebble when the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook published odds once the final putt dropped at Bethpage.

For perspective, Koepka opened at 14/1 to win the PGA when odds were published following the Masters, and he was bet down to 10/1 by the time tournament week rolled around.

Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner at Pebble who nearly captured the U.S. Open there in 2010, is next on the odds sheet, followed by Masters champ Tiger Woods. Here's a look at odds on several of the possible contenders, with another major less than a month away:

5/1: Brooks Koepka

8/1: Dustin Johnson

12/1: Tiger Woods

14/1: Rory McIlroy

16/1: Justin Rose

20/1: Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth

25/1: Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari

30/1: Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay

40/1: Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott

50/1: Matt Kuchar, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed

60/1: Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Webb Simpson

80/1: Marc Leishman, Gary Woodland

100/1: Matt Wallace, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Branden Grace, Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, Lucas Glover

125/1: Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jim Furyk, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Daniel Berger