Brooks Koepka lays down in rough, has trainer stretch out his ailing left leg

SAN FRANCISCO – Brooks Koepka moved into a tie for second place at the PGA Championship thanks to a birdie at the 10th, but two holes later he stopped to receive treatment on his left leg from his physical therapist, Marc Wahl.

After hitting his drive down the right side of the 12th fairway, Koepka laid down in the rough, where Wahl worked on the leg. Koepka injured his left knee last fall and continues to struggle with it.

Last week in Memphis, Koepka said the injury is a problem on certain shots. Nonetheless, he finished tied for second last week at the WGC.

Koepka hit his approach at No. 12 into a greenside bunker but was able to scramble for par and remain 6 under, two shots off the lead.