Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from next month’s Presidents Cup with an injury and U.S. captain Tiger Woods named Rickie Fowler his replacement.

Koepka injured his left knee during the CJ Cup last month and said in a statement on social media that despite physical rehabilitation he was “not able to play golf at this time.”⠀

“Since my injury in Korea, I have been in constant contact with Tiger and assured him that I was making every effort to be 100 percent in time for the Presidents Cup in Australia. However, I need more time to heal,” Koepka said in the statement. “I’m sorry I won’t be able to represent the red, white, and blue this time around and I wish my teammates nothing but the best as they work to retain the Presidents Cup for the USA.”

Tiger: Turning down Fowler was the toughest call to make

Fowler finished 11th on the final Presidents Cup points list but he hasn’t completed a tournament since August. Fowler withdrew from last week’s Mayakoba Golf Classic with an intestinal bacterial infection he contracted during his wedding in October.

Woods announced his four captain’s picks earlier this month – Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau and himself – and said not picking Fowler was his “toughest call.”

Fowler has a 4-3-1 record in two starts at the Presidents Cup.