Brooks Koepka sits courtside, gets high praise from Duke's Coach K

The largest basketball crowd in Nevada history assembled at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena on Friday night in Las Vegas to watch two of the top college hoops teams in the country, No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 5 Duke. Among the 20,389 in attendance was Brooks Koepka, who earlier in the day took down Bryson DeChambeau in the latest installment of "The Match."

Koepka sat courtside next to boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. as the Blue Devils beat the Zags, 84-81, in the highly anticipated matchup. ESPN.com reported that the most expensive courtside seats were selling for $8,000.

"This was a really big time game," Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters. "What a great crowd."

After the game, Krzyzewski met with Koepka, who attended the game with his brother, Chase, and dad, Bob. The legendary coach had some kind words for the four-time major winner.

"You don't know, but I love you," Krzyzewski told Koepka, before continuing, "No, I do, and I was cheering for you, and I thought you handled yourself well."

Koepka later re-tweeted the video of his meeting with Coach K: "Best way to top the day with Coach K." Koepka beat his rival DeChambeau, 4 and 3, nine holes at Wynn Golf Club.