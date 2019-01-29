Brooks Koepka showed off a different side of himself last week.

His backside.

A photo of the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year surfaced on social media as he sported a thong alongside his girlfriend, Jena Sims, while vacationing in the Maldives.

Koepka hopes fans got a good laugh out of the gag, because he certainly did.

“I was trying to pretend like I was an Instagram model – you know, standing on my tippy-toes, because that’s how girls make their butts look good,” he told reporters Tuesday at the Saudi International. “I just didn’t know you can’t flex.

“I saw a picture of a cartoon character wearing it, and it was pretty funny. I got a good laugh out of it. It’s all in good fun. I enjoyed it. It made everybody laugh, and I’m sure it made quite a few people that saw the picture laugh, so that’s all it was for.”