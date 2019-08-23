ATLANTA – The timing of the release helped Brooks Koepka avoid any real teasing on Thursday at the Tour Championship, but the jokes were waiting for him at East Lake on Friday.

It was announced late Wednesday that Koepka had posed for this year’s ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue, and photos from the shoot were released to the public. Waiting for Koepka when he arrived at East Lake on Friday was an oversized copy of one of the photos in his parking spot.

Another was left taped to his locker, the handiwork of friend Dustin Johnson.

Tour Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage | FedExCup standings

“We're just laughing about it,” said Koepka before adding that social media had spoiled the surprise. “I had two hours to laugh about it, and it's not really that funny when you get here and the cameras are there. Like I've already laughed and joked about it.”

Koepka also promised revenge for Johnson but didn’t elaborate on his plan.