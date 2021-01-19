Brooks Koepka's American Express debut tied into prep for U.S. Open

LA QUINTA, Calif. – Brooks Koepka is usually plying his trade in the Middle East this time of year, but he traded that globetrotting trip for another desert this season.

Koepka, who started his professional career overseas, is making his debut at The American Express this week instead of competing in the European Tour stop in Abu Dhabi.

Although he struggled with various injuries in 2020, Koepka explained that his schedule change has more to do with this year’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, which is also the venue for next week’s Farmers Insurance Open, in which he’s scheduled to play.

“I thought it was important to play Torrey Pines and just see the golf course one more time before we go play it in the summer,” he said Tuesday at PGA West. “It's a big prep, a major's there and it's important to see that golf course as much as you can.”

Koepka closed last year with a top-10 finish at the Masters and then a missed cut in Mayakoba. He said he’s finally healthy and has been able to practice properly the last few weeks.

“I feel good," he said. "I'm starting to see better results in practicing, can practice longer, can practice a little bit harder, everything's starting to come around back to where it's what I'm used to."