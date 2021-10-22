Bryce Easton has commanding lead in suspended Mallorca Golf Open

SANTA PONSA, Spain — Bryce Easton was leading the Mallorca Open on Friday when the second round was suspended because of darkness on the Mediterranean island.

Easton had a four-shot lead when play was stopped with the South African still to finish the 18th hole. Easton was 4 under on the windy day at the Santa Ponsa course after making four birdies to go with one bogey on the par-4 14th. That took him to 11 under overall.

Full-field scores from the Mallorca Golf Open

“Overall, very happy with how today went,” Easton said. “There were a lot of cross winds. … It was a tricky day.”

First-round leader Jeff Winther of Denmark was four shots back after a 1-over 71, tied for second with Spanish trio Álvaro Quiros, Sebastián García and Jorge Campillo, who all finished their second round.

Highlights: Mallorca Golf Open, Round 2

Another seven golfers are another shot back.

The second round will resume at 9 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The Mallorca Open is the third and final event of the European Tour’s Spain swing.