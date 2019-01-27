DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Bryson DeChambeau shot an 8-under 64 to cruise to his first overseas victory at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday.

The American, who was the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 5, started the final round with a one-stroke lead and held his nerve to extend his winning margin with an eagle and seven birdies to finish on 24-under 264.

England's Matt Wallace was second after shooting a 4-under 68 for a total of 271.

Haotong Li, who was looking to claim back-to-back victories at the Emirates Golf Club, shot a final-round 71 to finish on 272 in joint third place.

Englishmen Ian Poulter (64) and Paul Waring (64) joined him along with Spain's Sergio Garcia (66) and Alvaro Quiros (68).