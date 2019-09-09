The PGA Tour's offseason is officially over.

After two dormant weeks following the season-ending Tour Championship, a new wraparound season is set to begin this week in West Virginia with A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Previously played in early July, the tournament moved this year to September and will now kick off an 11-month schedule that will end in August at East Lake.

Headlining the 156-man field at The Greenbrier will be Bryson DeChambeau, who at world No. 10 is the highest-ranked player in the field and one of only two players inside the top 25. DeChambeau tied for 14th two years ago in his lone prior appearance at The Greenbrier.

Joining DeChambeau at the mountain resort will be world No. 24 Marc Leishman, who will be making his sixth Greenbrier appearance. The Aussie played this event nearly every year from 2010-15, topping out with a T-16 result in the inaugural 2010 edition. Also playing are Sungjae Im and Jason Kokrak, both of whom qualified for the Tour Championship for the first time last month.

Others in the field for the season opener include Zach Johnson, who last month missed the playoffs for the first time in his career, as well as fellow major champs Bubba Watson, Keegan Bradley, Jimmy Walker, Jason Dufner and John Daly.

Kevin Na returns to Greenbrier to defend his title, having snapped a seven-year victory drought with a five-shot win over Kelly Kraft in July 2018. Na has since added another win at Colonial, and this week he'll be joined by former Greenbrier champs Stuart Appleby (2010), Scott Stallings (2011), Ted Potter, Jr. (2012) and Danny Lee (2015).

Former U.S. Amateur champ Viktor Hovland makes his first start as a PGA Tour member, as several rookies look to get their new seasons off to a strong start. Also teeing it up this week will be Scottie Scheffler, who is fully exempt this season after topping the Korn Ferry Tour points list for 2019.