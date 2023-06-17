Bryson DeChambeau hoping for Ryder Cup pick: 'It'd be nice to consider me'

LOS ANGELES – For the second consecutive major Bryson DeChambeau will begin the final round with an outside chance at winning. He hopes that opportunity translates into an outside chance of making this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Following a third-round 68 at the U.S. Open that was marred by a bogey at No. 18, DeChambeau was asked about this year’s Ryder Cup and if last week’s announcement that the PGA Tour had reached a “framework” agreement with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which owns 93 percent of LIV Golf, had improved his chances of making this year’s U.S. team.

“I think [the door] is open a lot more,” said DeChambeau, who was tied for 10th place when he finished his round. “I hope that [U.S. captain Zach Johnson] picks the best players from the country. That’s the most important thing is playing for the country.”

DeChambeau said he spoke with Johnson briefly on Sunday at last month’s PGA Championship, where he tied for fourth, and he was optimistic the U.S. captain would do what’s best for the team.

“I think Brooks [Koepka] is already qualified and I think he’s already on the team,” DeChambeau said. “If my game continues to improve and I play well in another major and play well in some LIV events I hope [Johnson] considers some of those guys. It’d be nice to consider me.”

The top 6 off the U.S. points list through Aug. 20 automatically qualify for the team and Johnson will announce his six captain’s picks on Aug. 28. DeChambeau is 47th on the U.S. points list.