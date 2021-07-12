Bryson DeChambeau looking forward to 'fresh new start' with new caddie

SANDWICH, England – As far as learning curves go, this one will be steep.

Brian Zeigler got his first taste of life as Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie Monday at Royal St. George’s following DeChambeau’s split with his longtime caddie, Tim Tucker, two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“He’s a hard worker and somebody that’s very much like Tim as far as work ethic, he’s worked with [DeChambeau’s swing coach] Chris Como quite a bit, learning under him and honestly we’ve had an open line of communication about the golf swing stuff and the speed training things, it creates a nice little circle between Chris, Brian and I,” DeChambeau said. “Honestly, I’m looking forward to a fresh new start.”

According to DeChambeau’s manager, Brett Falkoff, the team has been planning for Tucker’s departure for some time and Zeigler, who is a teaching professional at Dallas National, was the perfect choice.

“The difference is he’s younger. Tim was struggling with his knees a little bit and he’s been talking to me about that a little bit,” DeChambeau said. “It’s honestly just a new mindset. We just got into a little box and for me it frees me up a little bit.”

Bryson wanted caddie who 'spoke his language'

Falkoff also said that Zeigler understands how to talk DeChambeau’s language and what information his boss wants.

Although Zeigler has never caddied professionally, he joined DeChambeau at last week’s The Match IV in Montana and will get a crash course in caddie etiquette this week at The Open Championship, where DeChambeau will begin the week as one of the favorites.