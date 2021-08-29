Bryson DeChambeau misses putt after putt after putt to win BMW Championship

Bryson DeChambeau had chance after chance to win the BMW Championship. Actually, chance after chance after chance after chance after chance.

The chances finally ran out on the sixth extra hole, where Patrick Cantlay made birdie and DeChambeau couldn’t match.

The two offered a quick handshake upon the conclusion and DeChambeau immediately left the property without speaking to media.

It was an appropriate end to a thrilling final day at Caves Valley, which saw both players shoot 6-under 66 and finish regulation at 27 under par. While Cantlay fought and fought over the final few hours just to survive, DeChambeau missed and missed his opportunities to win.

It started at No. 17. DeChambeau had just birdied the par-5 16th to take a one-shot advantage, when Cantlay hit his tee shot into the water on the par 3. Looking to go two – possibly 3 – up with one to play, DeChambeau stubbed his chip shot and missed a 13-footer for par.

Cantlay, meanwhile, got up and down from the drop zone to match the bogey and not lose ground.

After Cantlay rolled in a 22-footer for birdie at the par-4 18th to pull even, DeChambeau had 12 feet for the win. He missed.

The playoff was more magnificence and misery for DeChambeau as he had three more birdie putts to win.

First playoff hole (par-4 18 th ): 18 feet, miss

): 18 feet, miss Second playoff hole (par-4 18 th ): 6 feet, miss

): 6 feet, miss Third playoff hole (par-3 17th): 18 feet, miss

Playing the 18th hole for a fourth time on Sunday, DeChambeau blasted his tee shot 335 yards, but right and into a creek. Undeterred, he took his drop, played a wedge from 150 yards to 4 feet, and made that one to stay alive.

Back to the par-3 17th they went, where, hitting first, DeChambeau stuffed his tee shot to 6 feet – only to see Cantlay hit his to 2 feet. Both players made birdie and returned to the 18th tee with daylight quickly running out.

Again, DeChambeau was longer than Cantlay off the tee (324 yards to 291) and inside him on the green (12 feet to 17). And, again, it was Cantlay who made his birdie putt and DeChambeau who did not.

DeChambeau now enters the playoff finale at East Lake in third place in FedExCup points. He'll be three shots behind cup leader Cantlay (10 under par to 7 under) in the staggered scoring system, to start the Tour Championship.