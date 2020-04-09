Bryson DeChambeau reaches 203 mph ball speed during charity stream

Bryson DeChambeau is spending his quarantine time just as you might expect: by testing the limits of golf performance, one swing at a time.

DeChambeau has been focused on gaining mass (and distance) for months, and he hasn't ended that pursuit simply because the PGA Tour is on an indefinite hiatus. This week the 26-year-old hosted a charity live stream on his Twitch channel, where he asked users to donate and subsequently fielded their questions and challenges.

One memorable moment came when he uncorked a driver into his driveway net that registered an eye-popping 203 mph ball speed on his tracking device:

For some perspective, last season Cameron Champ led the PGA Tour in ball speed with a 190.70 mph average. His fastest recorded was 198.91 mph, but only one other player cracked 190 mph on a tracked shot in competition. DeChambeau's 2019 average was 175.40 mph, with a top speed of 180.83 mph. He's the leader this season in driving distance at 321.3 yards, up nearly 19 yards from his 2019 average.

While the data projected a 330-yard carry for the shot, DeChambeau estimated that it would have flown 360 yards with a spin rate closer to 2000 rpm. DeChambeau's stream raised $500 worth of donations to Feeding America, a total he personally matched.