Bryson DeChambeau says rumor false; Genesis absence due to health

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Bryson DeChambeau hit back Monday against what he said were “complete inaccurate” reports that he is done playing on the PGA Tour.

No Laying Up said on its podcast Sunday that DeChambeau, who has been linked to the Saudi-backed Super Golf League, has told other players that he doesn’t intend to play any more Tour events.

“In Saudi, [DeChambeau] said he is no longer playing on the PGA Tour,” they said on the podcast. “He told players that. That’s what he said.” Later, they added, “I don’t think all of the decisions have been made, so you can’t, like, report on anything like that. But the information as I know it, from very reputable sources, that’s where things stand as of now.”

In a statement posted to Twitter, DeChambeau wrote, “There are many false reports going around by the media that are completely inaccurate. Any news regarding my health or playing schedule will come directly from me and my team only. This is just another inaccurate report. I look forward to getting healthy and seeing everyone soon!”

Despite a star-studded field that features 19 of the top 25 players in the world, DeChambeau isn’t competing at this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera while he continues to rehab injuries to his left hand and hip – ailments that forced him to withdraw two weeks ago from the Asian Tour’s Saudi International.

DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, said in a phone interview with GolfChannel.com that the report about skipping the Tour is “more baseless claims” and that DeChambeau is “100% injured.”

“It’s one of his favorite events on Tour,” Falkoff said of the Genesis, which benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation. “He physically cannot play.”

Falkoff said that DeChambeau recently underwent an MRI but didn’t want to disclose the severity of the injuries. It was believed that DeChambeau was suffering from wrist soreness – the reason he cited while withdrawing from the Sony Open last month – but it was actually a hand injury that has dogged him since December. He also injured his left hip early in the week at the Saudi event, and he was seen walking with a noticeable limp during the first round.

Down to 12th in the world ranking, DeChambeau is planning to rest until a few days before his title defense at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, scheduled for March 3-6. In one of last year’s most indelible moments, he nearly drove the green on Bay Hill’s par-5 sixth hole en route to victory. At a sponsor outing at Bay Hill in December, he successfully challenged the pond, landing one tee shot within 12 feet of the flag.

“He’s going to do everything he possibly can to be there,” Falkoff said. “He’s absolutely focused on being at Bay Hill.”