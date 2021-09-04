Bryson DeChambeau's aggressive line off tee results in fan snatching ball at Tour Champ.

Getty Images

ATLANTA – Bryson DeChambeau isn’t afraid to take an aggressive line off a tee if he thinks it will give him an advantage, but it almost cost him a shot Saturday at the Tour Championship. 

DeChambeau launched his drive at the par-5 18th hole well left of the fairway and toward the adjacent 10th hole. His shot ended up on the far side of the 10th fairway and next to the 11th tee box, at least that’s what he was told.

After more than three minutes of searching, which is the limit under the Rules of Golf, he couldn’t find his golf ball until a PGA Tour official reviewed the footage from a nearby ShotLink camera and discovered a fan had picked up DeChambeau’s golf ball and walked away.


Full-field scores from the Tour Championship

DeChambeau, who declined to speak with the print media for the 15th consecutive round, was given a drop without penalty under the Rules of Golf and he finished with a birdie at the 18th hole for a third-round 72 and a share of seventh place.

Earlier this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, DeChambeau took a similarly aggressive line across a lake on the par-5 sixth hole on his way to victory.

