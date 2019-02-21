MEXICO CITY — Playing alongside Tiger Woods and Mexico's own Abraham Ancer on Thursday at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Bryson DeChambeau lost 3.7 strikes to the field on the poa annua Chapultepec putting surfaces.

He took 34 total putts in a first-round 75.

After the round, Sky Sports cameras caught DeChambeau in the background of a shot as he slammed his putter in anger on the practice green.

More than an hour later, DeChambeau was spotted back on that practice green, grinding away in the dark around 7:30 p.m. local time.

DeChambeau, Woods and Ancer are set to go off the 10th tee at 12:51 p.m. ET Friday for the second round.