MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Bubba Watson has never been one to keep his emotions bottled up on the golf course, and Thursday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational he was just as open about his emotions off the course.

Following an opening-round 65 at TPC Southwind that left him tied for second place and three strokes off the lead, Watson explained that he began seeing a “mental coach” two weeks ago.

Specifically, Watson said his coach is trying to help him deal with issues off the course in order to keep those issues from becoming a distraction on the course.

“I've got more junk going on in my life. Car dealership, baseball team, apartment complex, candy shop, driving range, office buildings,” Watson said. “I've got to make sure my RV gets to tournaments. I've got to make sure my kids are doing the right things at school. Got a beautiful wife that I've got to make happy. Just a lot more stuff going on.”

He went on to explain that while his mental coach has helped keep things in perspective, and that’s made competing easier, his goal isn’t to play better golf; it’s to live a better life.

“I'd get rid of my wins in a heartbeat. I'd work at a golf shop in a heartbeat if I had to take care of my family and everything,” he said. “So, it's good junk, but it's a lot more junk than I had 20 years ago.”