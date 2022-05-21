TULSA, Okla. – Bubba Watson is no stranger to dramatic swings, but even by his high-flying standards, this was a bit much.

The southpaw followed a round-of-the-week 63 on Friday with a 73 in Round 3 of the PGA Championship on Saturday.

Watson got off to a steady start on a cold and windy day at Southern Hills with two birdies and a bogey through his first nine holes, but he struggled on the closing loop, starting with a bogey on the 10th hole. He finished his round with three bogeys over his final four holes.

Full-field scores from the PGA Championship

Although, statistically, it appears as if it were Watson’s ball-striking that let him down on Saturday – he went from picking up 8.98 shots in strokes gained: tee to green to dropping 0.39 shots on Saturday – he said it was his putting that was the issue.

“They decided not to go in. Wish they would have went in. Maybe that's the problem, maybe I was wishing them instead of stroking them,” Watson said. “Yesterday was a great day, and today was not the best, but it's still acceptable because I'm still in the hunt.”

Watson’s 3-over 73 dropped him into a tie for seventh place alongside Justin Thomas and Stewart Cink. He’ll start the final round seven shots off the lead held by Mito Pereira.