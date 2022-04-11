×

Bubba Watson happy for former-caddie Ted Scott, who he calls a 'great friend'

Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler walked off the 18th green Sunday at Augusta National as a first-time Masters winner, but it’s become a regular occurrence for his caddie.

Ted Scott, who spent 15 years caddying for two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, has now been on the winning bag in three of the last 11 Masters.

After so long with Watson, how did Scott suddenly wind up looping for the current world No. 1? Watson admitted after Sunday’s final round at the Masters that he dealt with a wrist injury throughout much of 2021, which led him to call Scott this past fall and discuss what the future looked like for both of them.

“I said, look, man, I'm 43 years old. I don't know what I'm going to do,” Watson said. “My wrist is killing me. He is like he needs ten more years, and I gave him — I felt like a nice retirement package when we split up, but we split up mutually.”

After the split from Watson, Scott planned to go into teaching. He’s reportedly a plus-4 handicap, who tried his hand on mini tours and has experience coaching.

Hatton: ‘Better off if I come back being a caddie’

 BY Brentley Romine  — 

Tyrrell Hatton displayed lots of emotion this week at Augusta National and he was very happy to leave.


Then came the call from Scheffler.

After a long conversation, Scott decided the two would be a good fit and agreed to get back inside the ropes. Safe to say it’s worked out well for the long-time caddie.

Watson has watched his former caddie have an incredible run of success early in his time with Scheffler, and it sounds like the shot-shaping lefty is happy the two have gotten off to such a great start.

“We're still great friends,” Watson said. “We hang out. We played practice rounds together a couple of tournaments ago. Very thankful and awesome for a friend of mine to have a great bag like that, right? He can now teach another young kid hopefully leadership like he taught me for, what, 15 years.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Bubba hits 'best shot I've ever hit at Augusta'

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Bubba Golf and Augusta National Golf Club's pine straw is a match made in heaven. 
News & Opinion

Masters anniversaries over the last 50 years

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Let's take a look back at some of the most notable moments in Masters history from the past 50 years.
News & Opinion

Comebacks add excitement to Day 2 of Match Play

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The WGC-Match Play lacks some early-week drama with pool play, but several comebacks livened Day 2 in Austin.