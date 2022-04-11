Bubba Watson happy for former-caddie Ted Scott, who he calls a 'great friend'

Scottie Scheffler walked off the 18th green Sunday at Augusta National as a first-time Masters winner, but it’s become a regular occurrence for his caddie.

Ted Scott, who spent 15 years caddying for two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, has now been on the winning bag in three of the last 11 Masters.

After so long with Watson, how did Scott suddenly wind up looping for the current world No. 1? Watson admitted after Sunday’s final round at the Masters that he dealt with a wrist injury throughout much of 2021, which led him to call Scott this past fall and discuss what the future looked like for both of them.

“I said, look, man, I'm 43 years old. I don't know what I'm going to do,” Watson said. “My wrist is killing me. He is like he needs ten more years, and I gave him — I felt like a nice retirement package when we split up, but we split up mutually.”

After the split from Watson, Scott planned to go into teaching. He’s reportedly a plus-4 handicap, who tried his hand on mini tours and has experience coaching.

Then came the call from Scheffler.

After a long conversation, Scott decided the two would be a good fit and agreed to get back inside the ropes. Safe to say it’s worked out well for the long-time caddie.

Watson has watched his former caddie have an incredible run of success early in his time with Scheffler, and it sounds like the shot-shaping lefty is happy the two have gotten off to such a great start.

“We're still great friends,” Watson said. “We hang out. We played practice rounds together a couple of tournaments ago. Very thankful and awesome for a friend of mine to have a great bag like that, right? He can now teach another young kid hopefully leadership like he taught me for, what, 15 years.”