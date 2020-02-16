Bubba Watson plays round with Justin Bieber after Genesis MC

Getty Images

Bubba Watson has always been about that celebrity life.

Two years ago in Los Angeles he was arguably more excited to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game than in the Genesis Open. He went on to get viciously rejected by Tracy McGrady in limited court action, and a couple days later he lifted the trophy for a third time at Riviera Country Club. And earlier this week Watson was giving LeBron James hugs and sitting court side next to Chris Tucker at a Lakers game.

So it was no surprise to see Watson stay in the City of Angels a bit longer after missing the Genesis cut on Friday. Instead of hopping on a flight home, Watson called up some buddies and booked a tee time for Saturday.

He made sure he was riding with Justin, though. You know, Justin Bieber.

Watson and Bieber have been friends for years, with the 41-year-old Watson acting as a mentor to the 25-year-old pop star. 

Also in the six-some were Watson's caddie Ted Scott, Churchome pastor Judah Smith, and producers Ryan Good and Mark Scoon.

It's unknown what everyone shot, but Watson did confirm an enjoyable round in a post Sunday on Twitter.

Maybe Rory McIlroy will give Bubba a pass on "golfing" if he's included next time.

