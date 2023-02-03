×

Bills' Jordan Poyer leads AFC over NFC in Pro Bowl long-drive competition

Getty Images

The NFL’s Pro Bowl is no longer a football game – at least, not of the tackle variety.

It is now a series of AFC vs. NFC skills competitions which culminate with a non-contact, flag-football game.

Several Pro Bowl selections are not in attendance this week in Nevada, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is instead competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

But while golf took one of the high-profile players, some of the players took to golf in one of the skills competitions.

A long-drive contest was held at Bear's Best Golf Course in Las Vegas, with the AFC clipping the NFC on the final drive by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

You can check out the highlights below:

Of course, that’s a nicely edited package. As you can see, not everything was pretty:

