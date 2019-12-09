Bulked-up Bryson driving balls too far at Royal Melbourne range

Getty Images

For most people, the netting at the back of driving ranges isn't something to worry about. Most don't even sniff it. But then again, Bryson DeChambeau–especially the new-and-improved version–is not most people.

DeChambeau has been adamant about bulking up and gaining weight this fall, and the benefits are on full display this week at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

While getting some practice in Tuesday on the driving range, DeChambeau had to get special clearance to continue hitting drives. That's not typically normal, but then again neither is hitting it through the net, which the Mad Scientist was doing.

That's what the kids calling 'sending it.' But as the saying goes, 'drive for show, putt for dough,' DeChambeau will need to bring more to the table than blistering drives.

DeChambeau may be a Presidents Cup rookie, but this is not his first action for Team USA. He was a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2018 in France where he went 0-3 during the Americans' loss to Europe.

More articles like this
Golf Central

International squad unified with Els' shield

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The International team has long struggled with having players from a handful of different countries, but this year the squad will be playing with their own, unified identity.
Golf Central

Jet lag is real: U.S. needs another day to recover

BY Jay Coffin  — 

The Americans hadn’t been in Australia for 24 hours before a dreary-looking Tiger Woods met with the media Tuesday at Royal Melbourne.
Golf Central

Els complimentary of Woods, but still wants to 'kick their asses'

BY Jay Coffin  — 

Ernie Els has nothing but respect for Tiger Woods. But he would love nothing more than to beat Woods and Team USA at the Presidents Cup.