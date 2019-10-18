Watch: An gets into tree trouble, makes triple bogey at CJ Cup

Getty Images

Golf is a game of inches.

Byeong Hun An found that out the hard way during the third round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.

After chipping in for birdie on the par-4 10th hole to tie the lead, An pulled his tee shot at the par-4 11th way left and into the trees. He had a gap that would allow him to punch out and give himself a chance to save par, but his ball was nestled into some thick brush.

As An swung the club, the foliage grabbed the face and sent the ball left of its intended line. The ball ricocheted off a tree and deeper into the woods.


CJ Cup: Full-field scores | Full coverage

After calling a rules official, An opted to take an unplayable, going backwards to the 16th hole, eventually dropping on one of the forward tee boxes. He played his next shot, his fourth, over the trees and into the rough between the left greenside bunker and the green.

From there, he failed to get up and down before tapping in a putt for triple bogey. The triple dropped him from 14 under to 11 under, three shots back of leader Justin Thomas.

More articles like this
Golf Central

An (64) takes lead in home country at CJ Cup

BY Carson Williams  — 

The PGA Tour has headed east for the Asian Swing, beginning with a stop at Nine Bridges in South Korea, where Ben An seized control in the opening round of the CJ Cup in his home country.
News & Opinion

An takes 1-shot lead into Sunday at Wyndham

BY Associated Press  — 

Byeong Hun An shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday for a one-stroke lead after three rounds at the Wyndham Championship, the final regular season event before the FedExCup Playoffs begin next week.

Thumbnail
News & Opinion

An (ace) co-leads, Kuchar 1 back at Aussie Open

BY Associated Press  — 

SYDNEY – Byeong Hun An was having a mediocre round at the Australian Open on Friday, at least until the 15th hole.