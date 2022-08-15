Cameron Smith withdrew from BMW Championship on Monday because of what his agent described as lingering “hip discomfort.”

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Smith, who won The Open and has been the subject of persistent speculation, including a sourced report last week from the Telegraph, that he’ll depart for LIV Golf following the conclusion of the FedExCup Playoffs. Smith said that he had no comment on that particular report and was solely focused on the playoffs.

Smith was in the mix through 54 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, two shots behind heading into the final round with a chance to become world No. 1 with a victory. But he was assessed a two-shot penalty before the start of the round following a review of an improper drop in the third round. Moved four shots back, he shot even-par 70 on Sunday and dropped out of the top 10. He didn’t speak to the media following the round.

In a statement, Smith’s agent, Bud Martin, said that the Australian has been dealing with hip discomfort for “several months and thought it best to rest this week in pursuit of the FedExCup.”

Smith entered this week’s event at No. 3 in the standings, behind only Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler.

Smith will not be replaced in the field, so the BMW field is now set at 68 players. Tommy Fleetwood is the other eligible player who will not compete.