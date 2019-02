Friday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, it looked like Cameron Champ accidentally showed up to the golf course wearing two different shoes. But he was quick to clarify, there was a reason.

Champ has been open about his race and history, as the child of bi-racial parents. The choice to wear one black shoe and one white shoe was to celebrate the beginning of Black History Month.

In an Instagram post Friday evening he wrote, “I’m very proud do who I am and where I come from.”