Cameron Smith might be unwinding this week in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, but that doesn’t mean he can’t also win the tournament.

Coming off a pressure-packed major week at demanding Augusta National, Smith opened the RBC Heritage with a career-best, 9-under 62 Thursday at Harbour Town. The Aussie, who holed a bunker shot on the par-3 17th and then nearly holed out for eagle at the last, leads Stewart Cink by a shot.

“I feel like after last week, I feel like chipping around here is almost like a breeze,” said Smith, one of the best chippers on Tour. “I was so scared almost last week on every chip shot, and I feel like I can be really aggressive around here.

“I don't know, I just feel really comfortable. Mentally, I feel very free out there. I feel like I can hit the shot that I need to hit and going ahead and trying to execute it. I just feel like every shot I'm hitting, I'm putting 100 percent into it, and on a day like today, it's really rewarding.”

The only thing that has gone wrong so far this week for Smith is that he hasn’t landed any fish. The Tour’s social media team followed Smith on Wednesday as he grabbed his fishing rod and headed out around Harbour Town, which borders Baynard Cove, to try and catch something.

He didn’t have any luck – and then he got chased off.

“We were actually out there for about 45 minutes, and then security came out and escorted us off,” Smith said. “I tried my best to stay out there. I'm addicted to fishing. But I just thought it was best to just leave.”