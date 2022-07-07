×

Cameron Tringale shoots course-record tying 61 at Genesis Scottish Open

Getty Images

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Cameron Tringale needed a pep talk after four holes Thursday at the Genesis Scottish Open.

“I got off to a slow, uncommitted start, and I decided if you're going to be out here, let's make some positive swings,” said Tringale, who played his final 14 holes in 9 under for a course-record tying 61 and the early lead at The Renaissance Club.

Tringale said the spark was his putting, and he finished his round first in the field in strokes gained: putting, including four putts over 10 feet.

“My putter was en fuego,” Tringale observed. “Middle of the round, my striking matched my putting. It's the only way it can happen.”

Tringale needed to birdie two of his final three holes, including the par-5 17th, to become the second player in DP World Tour history to shoot 59. Coming up slightly short, he finished with three pars.

“I wasn't thinking about my score,” Tringale said. “Wasn't thinking about where I was in the tournament. I was just focused on playing my game.”

