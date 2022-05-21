TULSA, Okla. – Lost luggage is rarely a good thing, but for Cameron Young, the hassle might have been worth it.

Young, who is playing his first PGA Championship this week, arrived in Oklahoma Monday evening, however, his golf clubs didn’t make it until Tuesday afternoon.

“The Titleist van made me a couple so I could come out and chip shots when I got here,” said Young, who doesn’t seem to have been impacted by the delay after a third-round 67 left him alone in fourth place. “I finally got them about 3 o'clock on Tuesday afternoon. It was certainly annoying, but not the end of the world.”

In fact, the PGA Tour rookie said that because of the Masters, where he missed the cut, this week’s delay might have been a blessing in disguise.

“All in all, it was a good thing. We got to Augusta the Sunday before, and it was such a big deal to get in and we were so excited to go, and I think I just was there too early,” he said.

“So, I said I'm going [to the PGA] Monday afternoon, and it turned into Tuesday morning obviously. But that's more a typical schedule for what we do, and I think making it more similar to what we are familiar with is probably one more piece of the puzzle as far as building a consistent mindset.”