PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Phil Mickelson is looking for a double-double Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Mickelson is one shot back in the PGA Tour event, and he also trails by a single shot in the pro-am division, teaming with playing partner Steve Young, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

“He's terrific,” Mickelson said. “He's hit a lot of good shots, and he's a fun guy to be around. He understands competition and how to perform at the highest level, so it makes it very easy being in the same group with him and having him as your partner.”

Highlights: The stars show up Saturday at Pebble Beach

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Full-field scores | Full coverage

It’s been a good week for NFL and former NFL players on the Monterey Peninsula.

Kevin Streelman and Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald lead the pro-am division at 27 under.

Three NFL quarterbacks, or former NFL quarterbacks, were among the 25 teams to make the cut to Sunday’s final round.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and fellow University of California-Berkeley alum Max Homa are tied for seventh, five shots back.

Former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and Luke Donald are tied for 10th, seven shots back.