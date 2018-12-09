Former Masters champ Charl Schwartzel was among three players to qualify for the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush by virtue of their finish this week at the European Tour's South African Open.

Schwartzel endured a difficult 2018 season, dropping from 33rd in the world rankings to 85th at the start of the week. But after finishing in a tie for third Johannesburg, he is assured to make his 15th career Open appearance next summer and his 11th straight dating back to 2009.

Joining Schwartzel in booking travel plans for Portrush are France's Romain Langasque and England's Oliver Wilson. Langasque finished alone in second place, six shots behind Louis Oosthuizen, and the former British Amateur champ has now earned his first major start since turning pro in 2016.

Wilson shot a final-round 67 to join the tie for third that also included Schwartzel, Thomas Aiken and Bryce Easton. With only three spots available, Wilson rounded out the trio by virtue of having a higher world ranking (No. 273) than Aiken (294) or Easton (651). He'll be making his sixth career Open appearance but just his second since 2011.

The next stop on the Open Qualifying Series will be at the SMBC Singapore Open next month, where the top four players not otherwise exempt among the top 12 and ties will earn spots in the year's final major.