Charl Schwartzel goes from thrown club to hole-out eagle in back-to-back holes

Charl Schwartzel hit his tee shot 192 yards on the par-3 15th in Round 1 of the Valspar Championship. Unfortunately, the hole was playing at 215 yards.

How far Schwartzel flung his iron, however, was not captured by ShotLink.

Schwartzel throws club on 15, eagles 16 at Valspar

Full-field scores from Valspar Championship

Schwartzel came up well short of the green at No. 15, his sixth hole of the day at Innisbrook. The chucked club was part of an array of emotion on his opening nine.

The South African began his day with birdies at Nos. 11 and 12. He then made triple-bogey 6 at the par-3 13th. Following his outburst at the 15th, he holed out from 194 yards for eagle at the par-4 16th (apparently that 192-194-yard range is in his wheelhouse).

Through his opening seven holes, Schwartzel went: par-birdie-birdie-triple-par-bogey-eagle. And it all added up to even par.

It’s been a rough season for the former Masters champion. Schwartzel has missed six cut in eight starts, including all five starts in 2022.