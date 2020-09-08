Charley Hull out of ANA Inspiration after testing positive for COVID-19

Charley Hull has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this week’s ANA Inspiration.

In a statement released through the LPGA, Hull said that she didn’t feel well Monday but chalked it up to “jet lag, the heat and my asthma playing up.” She described having mild symptoms Tuesday – “which feel similar to having a cold” – and, after testing positive, is now self-isolating and working with the tour on contract tracing.

Per the tour protocols, Hull now must quarantine for at least 10 days. After that period, the LPGA’s medical team will determine if she is cleared to return to competition. Ranked 28th in the world, Hull has played twice during the LPGA’s return, with a tie for 22nd at the Scottish Open before a missed cut at the AIG Women’s Open.

“I’m very disappointed to have to withdraw from what is one of my favorite events of the year,” she said.

The LPGA said Hull’s is the only positive test result among the nearly 105 players who have been tested before the tournament.

The ANA Inspiration, rescheduled from late March, begins Thursday at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California. It's the second LPGA major of the year.