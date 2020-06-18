Charley Hull takes down Liz Young to win inaugural Rose Ladies Series event

Charley Hull won Thursday’s inaugural event in the Rose Ladies Series.

Hull holed a 15-foot birdie to defeat Liz Young on the first playoff hole at Brockenhurst Manor in England. It was the first of the new eight-event series founded by 10-time PGA Tour winner Justin Rose and his wife, Kate.

“I haven’t held a scorecard in my hand since January,” Hull, a four-time European Solheim Cup player, told The Telegraph. “It feels so good to be back.”

The Roses are backing the series as support for English women’s golf. He’s competing at this week’s RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Several sponsors have also stepped up to help.

“Being a player himself, Justin understands that you get rusty if you don’t play,” Kate Rose, who was at Brockenhurst Manor, told The Telegraph. “We just thought this was a great chance for everyone to get rid of the cobwebs so when the main tour finally does get underway they will be ready.”

Hull and Young met in the playoff after shooting even-par 70s in the single-day event. Young was the force initially behind the series, having come up with the idea for a one-day event to help English female players during the coronavirus pandemic. The Roses offered to turn the idea into a series.

Hull took home 5,000 pounds as the winner ($6,212).