Charlotte country club, Padres' Wil Myers suing each other over remaining initiation fee

Though San Diego Padres all-star Wil Myers makes over $20 million a year, he's currently in a dispute over $64,000 with a Charlotte country club that has the two parties going after each other in court.

In April 2020, Myers and his wife, Margaret, joined Carmel Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the MLB season was shut down due to COVID-19. However, according to the Charlotte Observer, after upfronting $16,000 of the $80,000 initiation fee, court documents say Myers “found it almost impossible to find a tee time and frequently could not even use the driving range.”

Myers, the 2013 American League Rookie of the Year, and his wife are supposed to make identical payments on their next four membership anniversary dates, but they canceled their membership in December 2020. However, the club filed a lawsuit against them in March 2021, seeking the remaining $64,000 in initiation fees.

Then in June, Myers counter-sued Carmel for “knowing misrepresentations and omissions” after being told when he joined that there would be plentiful tee times available on the club's two courses, despite the sport booming at the time due to its socially distant nature. They are searching for $150,000 in damages.

Carmel rejected the Myers' allegations, saying they must honor the provisions in the contract they signed last year and also claimed the pandemic “immediately and overwhelming altered the lifestyles and available leisure activities for all members of the club.” The trial is set for February 2022.