SHANGHAI - Haotong Li gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about Thursday with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Li practically grew up with this World Golf Championship, posing with Phil Mickelson as a junior 10 years ago and threatening to win the event in 2015 at age 20. He finished his round with an 8-foot par save to lead Victor Perez of France.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele turned a birdie chance into a three-putt bogey late in his round and had to settle for a 66, joining a group that included Adam Scott and Sungjae Im.

Rory McIlroy opened with a 67.

Phil Mickelson, in danger of falling out of the top 50 for the first time in 26 years, shot 71.