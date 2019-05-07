Chris Kirk announced Tuesday that he is taking "an indefinite leave" from the PGA Tour to address issues with alcohol abuse and depression.

Kirk, who turns 34 on May 8, took to Twitter to share a statement about beginning "a new and better chapter in my life."

"I have dealt with alcohol abuse and depression for some time now," Kirk wrote. "I thought I could control it, but after multiple relapses I have come to realize that I can't fix this on my own. I will be taking an indefinite leave from the PGA Tour to deal with these issues. I don't know when I will be back, but for now I need my full focus on being the man my family deserves."

A former standout at the University of Georgia, Kirk earned the first of four PGA Tour wins at the 2011 Sanderson Farms Championship and reached as high as 16th in the world rankings following his victory at Colonial in 2015. But he's down to No. 188 in the latest rankings, having missed 11 of 17 cuts this season including each of his last four starts. He last teed it up two weeks ago at the Zurich Classic, where he teamed with Sepp Straka.

Kirk's lone top-40 finish this season came at Bay Hill, where he tied for 15th. He is currently fully exempt on Tour based on his FedExCup standing last season.

Kirk and his wife, Tahnee, have three children ages 7, 5 and 20 months.