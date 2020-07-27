Christina Kim dresses in head-to-toe protective suit en route to LPGA restart

Christina Kim
@TheChristinaKim / Twitter

Christina Kim is on her way to Toledo, Ohio, for the first event of the LPGA's restart, and as she put it, she isn't taking any chances.

After apparently waking up at 4 a.m., Kim tweeted photos of herself wearing a full-body suit, a face mask and eye goggles for her flight to the Drive On Championship.

The three-time LPGA winner also spent multiple hours engaging and arguing with Twitter users. Though there are many tweets, these two offer a succinct summary:

Once she makes it to Ohio, Kim will look to pick up where she left off before COVID-19 sent the LPGA into a five-month hiatus. Prior to stoppage, she opened 2020 with a pair of top-10 finishes in early February at the Vic Open and Australian Open.

Actually, once she makes it to Ohio ...

More articles like this
Golf Central

Stock Watch: Rory closing with ferocious charge

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Rory McIlroy can't overtake Brooks Koepka for world No. 1 before the end of the year, but that's not stopping him from making a mighty charge to end what's been a lucrative and decorated 2019.
Golf Central

Reax to LPGA dress code: Golf world, beyond

BY Randall Mell  — 

The new LPGA dress code in effect at this week’s Marathon Classic in Toledo, Ohio, is creating debate inside and outside of golf over women’s fashion rights.
Equipment Insider

PXG signs Ko, Lang, Christina Kim, O'Toole

BY Randall Mell  — 

Parsons Xtreme Golf announced Tuesday that Rolex world No. 1 Lydia Ko, Christina Kim and Ryann O’Toole have signed deals to play PXG clubs.