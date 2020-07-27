Christina Kim dresses in head-to-toe protective suit en route to LPGA restart

Christina Kim is on her way to Toledo, Ohio, for the first event of the LPGA's restart, and as she put it, she isn't taking any chances.

After apparently waking up at 4 a.m., Kim tweeted photos of herself wearing a full-body suit, a face mask and eye goggles for her flight to the Drive On Championship.

The three-time LPGA winner also spent multiple hours engaging and arguing with Twitter users. Though there are many tweets, these two offer a succinct summary:

Once she makes it to Ohio, Kim will look to pick up where she left off before COVID-19 sent the LPGA into a five-month hiatus. Prior to stoppage, she opened 2020 with a pair of top-10 finishes in early February at the Vic Open and Australian Open.

Actually, once she makes it to Ohio ...