Hello, Vegas Swing!

The PGA Tour announced Monday that the CJ Cup, scheduled for Oct. 15-18 in Jeju Island, South Korea, will move to Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. The tournament will follow the Tour’s annual stop at TPC Summerlin, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

“While our players have always looked forward to visiting Korea, the current circumstances provided this new opportunity to bring the event to Las Vegas, which will also provide brand exposure and awareness to the viewing audience in the United States and around the globe,” said Ty Votaw, PGA Tour executive vice president, international. “We are thankful for the partnership and support that CJ Group and the Korean PGA have shown in view of the circumstances. We are confident this year’s event will showcase a stellar field while bringing the CJ Group’s brand values to a new time zone.”

The Club at Nine Bridges has hosted the CJ Cup each fall since 2017. Justin Thomas, who won the inaugural event, also is the defending champion. Brooks Koepka won in 2018. Shadow Creek, the exclusive 1989 Tom Fazio design, previously hosted The Match: Tiger vs. Phil in 2018.

The CJ Cup, currently slated as the sixth event of the 2020-21 season, will remain a 78-player, limited-field tournament and continue to invite a number of Korean golfers, including the top three Koreans in the Official World Golf Ranking and the top Korean on the Asian Tour’s Order of Merit.

The Tour's release said it expects the CJ Cup to return to South Korea in 2021.

No announcement has been made about the two international events after the CJ Cup, the Zozo Championship in Japan and WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.